Whilst the Barcelona squad are in London for the first-leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Chelsea, the Catalan giants are set to announce the capture of Brazilian midfielder Arthur.



The 21-year-old, who is reportedly ready to sign for the blaugrana for around €40M, will remain at his current club Gremio until January 2019 before making the switch to Europe.



Barcelona are expected to pay an initial €30M for the player with a further €10M being paid to the Brazilian side depending on the amount of appearances.



Reports from Spain suggest that Arthur has undergone a medical earlier today and will be officially unveiled in the next 24 hours.



