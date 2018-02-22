Arthur speaks about why he chose to join Barcelona over Manchester United and Inter Milan
22 March at 22:16Sport have done the first interview with Arthur, Barcelona’s new signing.
Arthur who is still with Brazilian club Gremio till the end of the season also spoke about how the deal eventually came to fruition.
Arthur had always wanted to move to the Camp Nou.
He said: “There was a time when there were a lot of different offers on the table but I chose Barca. I wanted to play for the team because of its style and because of what it means. I had a huge dream to join this job and hope to enjoy my football here.
In the interview, Arthur reveals that Neymar and Coutinho called him after he joined Barcelona to congratulate him and he highlighted the role played by Robert Fernandez during the negotiations.
“He was the person with whom I had the most contact and helped to get everything going”.
Eshlin Vedan
Go to comments