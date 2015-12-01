Arturo Vidal demands Inter move as he reportedly agrees personal terms
03 August at 10:52Chile star Arturo Vidal is ready to push for a move to Inter. The Chile International is going to meet representatives of Bayern Munich in the coming days to confirm that he wants to make return to Italy.
According to FcInternews, the former Juventus star has agreed personal terms with Inter.
The nerazzurri are said to have offered the 30-year-old a four-year, € 7.5 million-a-year deal which the player has already agreed.
If the report is accurate, Inter are now tasked with the toughest job of negotiations, which is to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich.
Both Carlo Ancelotti and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insist the player will go nowhere this summer.
The Chile star is not for sale but the position of the Bundesliga giants could change if Vidal officially asks to leave the club.
Inter are reportedly ready to offer Bayern Munich €50/60 million to sign the former Juve star who did not confirm nor deny reports linking him with a move to Inter at the end of the Audi Cup’s final played against Atletico Madrid.
