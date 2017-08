Cada día que pasa me siento mejor!!!así que junten miedo que este año será mío!!! pic.twitter.com/KXo7w24ut0 — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) August 2, 2017

Chile and Bayern Munich starhas dropped a social media hint over his future in Germany.The former Juventus ace had been linked with a move to Inter and according to reports in Italy, Vidal had already reached a verbal agreement with the nerazzurri over a potential move to the San Siro ​Vidal, however, has denied reports linking him with a move away from the Alliaz Arena.The 30-year-old has just wrote on Twitter: “I am feeling better day by day, this will undoubtedly be my season.” Adding the Chilean and German flags to his social media message.Both Carlo Ancelotti and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had already confirmed that the player is not for sale and Vidal seems to have confirmed that he will go nowhere this summer.