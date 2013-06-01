Arturo Vidal drops social media hint over Bayern Munich future
03 August at 14:35Chile and Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal has dropped a social media hint over his future in Germany.
The former Juventus ace had been linked with a move to Inter and according to reports in Italy, Vidal had already reached a verbal agreement with the nerazzurri over a potential move to the San Siro.
Vidal, however, has denied reports linking him with a move away from the Alliaz Arena.
The 30-year-old has just wrote on Twitter: “I am feeling better day by day, this will undoubtedly be my season.” Adding the Chilean and German flags to his social media message.
Both Carlo Ancelotti and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had already confirmed that the player is not for sale and Vidal seems to have confirmed that he will go nowhere this summer.
Cada día que pasa me siento mejor!!!así que junten miedo que este año será mío!!! pic.twitter.com/KXo7w24ut0— Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) August 2, 2017
