Last season, Bayern Munich were knocked out off the tournament by Real Madrid and Vidal received a questionable red card at the Bernabeu. Therefore, Vidal's tweet has come as no surprise, as he wants revenge.

"Now yes, f**k!!!" the tweet stated.

Arturo Vidal's Bayern Munich was drawn against Real Madrid in the semi-finals during today's Champions League draw, and it didn't take long before Vidal showed his reaction to this draw.