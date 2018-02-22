Arturo Vidal reacts to Champions League draw
13 April at 22:10Arturo Vidal's Bayern Munich was drawn against Real Madrid in the semi-finals during today's Champions League draw, and it didn't take long before Vidal showed his reaction to this draw.
Last season, Bayern Munich were knocked out off the tournament by Real Madrid and Vidal received a questionable red card at the Bernabeu. Therefore, Vidal's tweet has come as no surprise, as he wants revenge.
"Now yes, f**k!!!" the tweet stated.
