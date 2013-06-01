As Chelsea want Marchisio, Juve already have a replacement for him

It isn't a surprise that Antonio Conte likes Claudio Marchisio very much so as he added his name on his summer wish-list. Marchisio is coming off a big injury and hasn't been playing much since Allegri decided to change his formation (to a 4-2-3-1, with only 2 midfielders). Juventus still view Marchisio as being a very important player within their team but if the player decides that he wants to go, then the Bianconeri will likely grant his wish. If this does happen, Juve would already have his replacement: Francesco Cassata. The youngster has impressed with Ascoli as Liverpool have shown interest in him .Juve want to keep him and who knows if he might get the chance to eventually join Allegri's team sooner rather than later.



OTHER JUVE TARGETS : Juventus have been looking around as they want to add another midfielder to their roster. Other than Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, they also have their eyes on Dahoud, N'Zonzi of Sevilla and Liverpool's Emre Can. It should be a heated summer for Juventus as they want to keep on improving.