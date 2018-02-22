As Juve-Atalanta was postponed due to the snow, here are some live pictures from Turin

Juve were set to take on Atalanta earlier today in the Italian Serie A but the game was postponed due to heavy snow. Juventus will now be taking on Atalanta again mid-week but this in the Coppa Italia. This might not be bad news for Juve as it will allow them to recuperate some players before their next game (like Higuain). You can view the live pictures and videos from the Allianz Stadium in Turin right here in our gallery section on Calciomercato.com as the fans were leaving the stadium. There is also an interesting video of Jack and Ryan who came all the way from Plymouth to see the game.