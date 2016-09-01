AC Milan and Inter set to face off in the Coppa Italia, a look back to 2000 when Fassone was a linesman

It's all set, AC Milan and Inter Milan are set to face-off in a Coppa Italia derby on December 27th 2017. This will be an interesting game for both teams as they will both want to come out on top to finish off the 2017 year on a high. As alfredopedulla.com reported, the last time AC Milan and Inter Milan faced off in the Coppa Italia was in 2000. Zaccheroni's Milan took on Lippi's Inter as Marco Fassone (who is the current AC Milan general manager) was a linesman during this game (as the 4th official)!



In the end, Inter Milan ended up winning that game by a 3-2 score line thanks to goals from Vieri, Mutu and Seedorf. Shevchenko on the other hand, scored AC Milan's two goals on the night. Fassone will certainly have interesting memories when AC Milan and Inter face-off in the Coppa Italia as he was present at the San Siro for their last meeting back in 2000....