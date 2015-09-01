Exclusive: As Milan celebrate Mirabelli's birthday, what will his last surprise be on the transfer market...

It is Massimiliano Mirabelli's birthday today as he turned 48 years old. This is his first birthday at Milan as the Fassone and Mirabelli duo have so far acquired 10 new players to date : Musacchio, Kessie, Rodriguez, Borini, Calhanoglu, André Silva, Conti, Biglia, Bonucci and Antonio Donnarumma. Even so, Milan will still be signing at least one more striker as the question is: What will Mirabelli's last surprise be to the fans ?



KALINIC IS CLOSE BUT... - Nikola Kalinic is set to become a new Milan player as Carlos Bacca is set to join Villarreal. Kalinic is an underrated player and Vincenzo Montella likes him a lot. Even so, the fans don't seem very excited about his potential signing as Milan might have something else in mind. Renato Sanches is a player that the rossoneri like a lot as Bayern have been asking for a lot. Even so, his name might heat up in the coming weeks...



BELOTTI OR AUBAMEYANG... - Milan have always wanted to sign a top end striker and this is why they put Kalinic in standby for multiple weeks now. Aubameyang and Belotti are both very high on Mirabelli's wishlist as he would love to try and get a top end striker. It won't be easy since Borussia Dortmund and Torino do not want to sell their star forwards this late in the summer, as they would like to keep them another season. As Kalinic is set to join Milan, Mirabelli keeps on working on the Aubameyang, Belotti and Renato Sanches fronts with the extra budget...



By @Albri_Fede90, adpated and translated by @CalcioNews89