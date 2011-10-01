As Renato Sanches inches closer to AC Milan, who is the closest midfielder to join Man Utd?
28 July at 18:32Renato Sanches seems to be close to joining AC Milan. Bayern Munich have confirmed that the Portuguese ace could leave the Allianz Arena on loan, whilst the former Benfica star has claimed that he would be happy to join AC Milan in order to get more game time.
Despite Manchester United being heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese starlet both before and after his arrival in Germany, Manchester United are likely to miss out on the 19-year-old who failed to impress in his debut season at Bayern Munich.
Manchester United boss José Mourinho wants the Red Devils to sign at least two new players and one of them is believed to be a centre midfielder.
Man United are also being linked with the likes of the Arturo Vidal and Nemanja Matic.
The Chile International is also being targeted by Inter but Bayern Munich are not open to sell him.
“We consider him to be a fundamental player, the decision was made some time ago. When Bayern say no, it’s pointless to talk about how sizeable an offer is. Inter can bid what they want, but Vidal isn’t moving. Ancelotti has spoken with Arturo. The door is closed”, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Therefore, the closest midfielder to join Man Utd seems to be Nemanja Matic. The Serbian midfielder was omitted from Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Singapore earlier this month and José Mourinho is a long time admirer of him.
It is yet to be seen whether Chelsea will agree to sell Matic to one of their most hatred rivals as well as the club that has stolen Romelu Lukaku from under their noses.
Go to comments