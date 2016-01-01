AS Roma coach Di Francesco: "Schick will be called up against Genoa"

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco held a press conferencde ahead of tomorrow's fixture against Genoa in the Serie A, confirming that Czech summer signing Patrick Schick will be called up to the squad.



"He will definitely be in the squad, In the last few days he has trained fully alongside the rest of the squad. If you are asking me how long he can play then I can't really tell you that; certainly he won't start the game but he is available and we are all very pleased about that."



The Roma coach then confirmed that Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko will start saying that "Edin plays in that central area and always makes himself available to teammates. Perhaps in the last few games he did not get so many openings but I am convinced he will be back among the goals soon. It's never nice for a striker not to score, but he knows that the team comes first."



Inconclusion Di Francesco confirmed that both Kolarov and Strootman will also start tomorrow away against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris: "Palmieri cannot start but he is recovering really well so Kolarov will start. Against Lazio Strootman ran more than everyone. We are used to seeing him score and make assists, tomorrow he will get another chance to do so from the start. I hope that he can start scoring again from a mental point of view because he is training at the highest level."

