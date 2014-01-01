AS Roma coach Di Francesco unhappy with VAR

After having watched his Roma draw 1-1 away against Sampdoria in their postponed Serie A match from matchday 4, Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco stopped by Premium Sport to share his thoughts on the match.



Di Francesco began by praising his team saying: "This match sees Roma emerge with rediscovered spirit. At times we try to create goals in ways that are too spectacular and ought to be focused more on being clinical. Roma should’ve scored more of our chances, we were a little unlucky, but we rediscovered certain moves that lately had been less visible. Sampdoria play good football and we didn’t deserve to be behind, especially on that incident. A defeat would’ve been very unfair, especially as we went behind on a situation where there was a foul."



The former Sassuolo coach then moved on to talk about the decision saying: "I do not share certain decisions that decided the match. I think it was a serious error. The ball had gone past, Strootman was trying to follow it and the defender got in the way. It’s called obstruction, that is what I also told the referee. The worst part of it is that the linesman waved his flag to award a free kick and the referee overruled him, so that really irritated me. VAR is meant to give the referees help and protect teams, but if you tell me that is not obstruction, then we have two very different ideas of football."



In conclusion Di Francesco was asked about the rumors surrounding Edin Dzeko stating that: "Dzeko was at our disposal despite the rumours, which you know about more than me. Dzeko is here and as long as that is the case, I will play him. He proved himself to be a great professional, a decisive player and someone who is good for this team."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)