AS Roma consider Man Utd defender to replace departing Manolas
25 March at 14:00AS Roma stars have been claiming the spotlight in Serie A this season and some of them are set to leave the Olimpico in the summer. The club’s financial struggles, in fact, may force the giallorossi to sell at least one jewel of their crown with Kostas Manolas and Radja Ninggolan who have been targeted by the best European clubs, especially in the Premier League.
According to several reports in Italy, including this one of goal.com, Kostas Manolas will ‘almost surely’ leave the Olimpico amid interest of Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea although the Serie A giants are in pole position to sign the Greece International.
One of the players AS Roma are considering signing to replace Manolas is Manchester United defender Daley Blind who could also be on his way out of his current club in the summer.
The Dutchman’s contract expires in 2018 and the versatile defender is emerging as a possible replacement for Manolas who would cost potential suitors somewhere around € 40 million.
