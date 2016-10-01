AS Roma consider summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder as potential replacement for De Rossi
14 April at 12:25Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports AS Roma are looking for some potential replacements for Daniele De Rossi who runs out of his contract in June and has yet to reach agreement with the club over a possible contract extension with the giallorossi.
The club offers De Rossi a one-year contract extension but the player demands a new two or three year deal. Chelsea, Inter, Milan and Juventus are being linked with making a move for the experienced midfielder who could leave his childhood club in the summer after spending his whole career at the Olimpico.
The Italian paper reports AS Roma are considering replacing De Rossi with Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla who is also out of contract at the end of the season.
The Spaniard might not extend his stay in North London and AS Roma want to see whether he has recovered from his injury before making a concrete offer to sign him as a free agent in the summer.
