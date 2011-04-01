AS Roma consider summer swoop for Man City star with expiring contract

AS Roma are interested in signing Manchester City star Yaya Toure, sources have told calciomercato.com. The Ivory coast star has two months and a half left in his contract with the Premier League giants and Pep Guardiola is not going to offer him a contract extension.



The Catalan boss has never been on very good terms with Toure and he’s not going to offer him a chance to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.



​Yaya and Man City are then set to part ways after seven years and although Inter and Juventus have been previously linked with welcoming the player’s services AS Roma are now the most interested Serie A club in signing the experienced centre midfielder.

The player’s agent Dimitri Seluk admitted yesterday that his client would not reject the chance to move to Manchester United.



​Toure has 78 goals and 47 assists in 289 games in his Manchester City career.

