AS Roma consider summer swoop for promising Chelsea defender to replace Manolas
17 February at 18:55AS Roma defensive star Kostas Manolas is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe, so much so he’s been linked with moves to Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter. The Greece International would cost somewhere around € 50 million and AS Roma’s poor financial status could force the giallorossi to sell him at the end of the season.
Inter are said to be in pole position to sign Manolas next summer even if Manchester United and Chelsea are still in race for the former Olympiacos star.
According to L’Equipe (via giallorossi.net), AS Roma are already considering some potential replacements for the 25-year-old centre-back and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, 22, is on the Serie A giants’ shortlist.
The French defender has recently claimed that he might be looking for more game time at the end of the season given that he has only played seven games in all competitions under Antonio Conte this season. Zouma picked up a serious injury last year and has returned to action in the current season. He could become a new AS Roma player should the giallorossi sell Manolas in the summer.
