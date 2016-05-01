AS Roma emerge as possible contenders for €70m Arsenal summer target
12 February at 18:14AS Roma are interested in signing Arsenal target Alexander Lacazette next summer, according to a report of mercato265.com. The French news outlet points out that the French striker is not a priority for the giallorossi although he could be a potential back-up for Edin Dzeko given that the Serie A giants will probably make return in Champions League next season and that Francesco Totti is set to retire at the end of the current campaign.
AS Roma, however, are not the most dangerous contenders for the Gunners as mercato365 claims there are at least three more top European clubs that have set sights on the 26-year-old striker.
Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, in fact, could sell their star strikers in the summer and use the revenues from their sales to enter a bidding war with the Gunners.
No secret that the Colchoneros’ star Antoine Griezmann is a top summer target of Manchester United with the Red Devils reportedly willing to match the player’s € 100 million release clause. As for Borussia Dortmund, their front-man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is tipped to become the next striker of either Manchester City or Real Madrid. Lyon would demand € 70 million to sell Lacazette in the summer.
