AS Roma are interested in signing Arsenal targetnext summer, according to a report of mercato265.com . The French news outlet points out that the French striker is not a priority for the giallorossi although he could be a potential back-up for Edin Dzeko given that the Serie A giants will probably make return in Champions League next season and that Francesco Totti is set to retire at the end of the current campaign.AS Roma, however,as mercato365 claims there are at least three more top European clubs that have set sights on the 26-year-old striker., in fact, could sell their star strikers in the summer and use the revenues from their sales to enter a bidding war with the Gunners.No secret that the Colchoneros’ staris a top summer target of Manchester United with the Red Devils reportedly willing to match the player’s € 100 million release clause. As for Borussia Dortmund, their front-manis tipped to become the next striker of either Manchester City or Real Madrid. Lyon would demand € 70 million to sell Lacazette in the summer.