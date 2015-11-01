AS Roma eye €25m Liverpool target as Mahrez deal looks far away
08 August at 10:50AS Roma are struggling to reach an agreement with Leicester City over the signing of Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria winger has a € 45 million price-tag and the giallorossi have ‘only’ offered € 35 million so far.
Mahrez wants to open talks with AS Roma but the Foxes have informed AS Roma that they won’t accept offer below the price-tag they’ve already set.
The Premier League side are also not willing to listen to any offer after the 11th of August, which is when the Premier League kick-off.
Given their struggles to agree Mahrez’s price-tag with Leicester City, AS Roma have set their sights on Hakim Ziyech.
The Morcco International is one of Ajax’s most shining stars and the Lancers do not want to lose him.
Trouble is, the Dutch club have already been eliminated from the Champions League and could be open to sell the player for € 25/30 million.
AS Roma are looking for a replacement of Mohammed Salah and that’s why the talented winger has been shortlisted in case the Mahrez deal collapses. Reports in England claim Liverpool are also interested in the 24-year-old given that the Reds might need a replacement of Coutinho if the latter ends up wearing the Barcelona shirt.
