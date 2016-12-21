AS Roma in no rush over contract extensions of key Chelsea targets
21 December at 10:17Contract extensions of Radja Nainggolan and Kostas Manolas have been put on hold by AS Roma, Corriere dello Sport reports. The giallorossi duo are known to be long time transfer targets of Chelsea. Antonio Conte made offers to sign both players last summer, but the Belgium and Greece star opted to snub a move to South-West London to stay at their current club.
Nainggolan signed a contract extension until 2020 last September, but the club promised him a new deal with a contract extension by the end of the season. According to the Italian paper, however, Nainggolan is still waiting for AS Roma's call and his teammate Manolas is exactly in the same situation.
Manolas' contract runs until 2019 and the player has yet to meet the club to discuss a potential contract extension. AS Roma did not sell the 25-year-old centre-back last summer because Olympiacos had a percentage from next sale clause which expired at the end of the last summer transfer window.
