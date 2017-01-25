AS Roma jump to front of the queue for Chelsea, Man Utd target Franck Kessié
25 January at 22:40AS Roma have jumped to front of the queue for Chelsea and Manchester United Franck Kessié. The Ivorian star is also a transfer target of PSG but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are now leading the race to sign him in the summer transfer window.
Atalanta won’t sell Kessié in the January transfer window as they’ve already freed up some cash with the sales of Mattia Caldara to Juventus (the player will stay at Atalanta on loan until 2018) and Roberto Gagliardini to Inter.
Chelsea and Manchester are set to start a bidding war for the 19-year-old midfielder but AS Roma are willing to battle it out for the signing of the Ivory Coast International at the end of the season.
The Serie A giants’ financial struggles, however, suggest that the giallorossi will have to sell at least one of their big names in order to afford to buy Kessié. Radja Nainggolan and Kostas Manolas are both in the spotlight as one of them could be heading towards the club’s exit door at the end of the season with, again, both Chelsea and Man Utd interested in them.
