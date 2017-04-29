AS Roma make out of favour Barcelona midfielder their top transfer target
30 April at 16:10AS Roma are going likely to finish another season with no trophies and the primary target of the club’s new DS Monchi will be to strengthen the team in order to make it become a credible contender for the Serie A title next season.
Monchi knows Spanish football extremely well having served as Sevilla’s director of sport from 1999 until last month.
According to a report of Don Balon (via Corriere dello Sport), Monchi has made out of favour Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez Roma’s transfer priority for the summer.
The Spaniard has been struggling with game time under Luis Enrique this season and could be looking for a fresh start far from the Camp Nou next summer.
AS Roma could offer Barcelona to sign the player on loan with buy-out clause. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona last summer for just € 3.5 million as the blaugrana had an option to make the player return to the club from Villareal for that fee.
