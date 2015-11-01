AS Roma: Monchi provides Mahrez and Strootman updates

AS Roma’s director of Sport Monchi held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to present Gregoire Defrel to the press.



The giallorossi’s director used his meeting with media to provide transfer updates on Riyad Mahrez and Kevin Strootman.



The Algerian star is a long time target of the Serie A giants who have offered € 35 million to sign him, whilst Strootman has recently been linked with a shock move to Juve.



“I am an optimistic person and the truth is AS Roma is doing everything possible to buy Mahrez. We are doing everything we can to sign him and he would become the most expensive player in the history of this club. We have made an important offer but Mahrez is not our only priority. We have done all we could [to sign him] but we are also looking at other players.”



“As for Strootman, there is nothing true [about his move to Juve]. We are only focused in completing the team signing an attacking winger, there is nothing else left to say.”

