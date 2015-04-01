AS Roma provide official Mahrez & Strootman updates

AS Roma ds Monchi talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon ahead of Alexandar Kolarov unveiling. The giallorossi ds provided a transfer update on Riyad Mahrez, a top summer target of the Serie A giants who saw their € 35 million bid rejected by the Foxes.



“I did already say in the previous press conference that AS Roma have made the biggest offer in their history. We placed a € 30 million bid plus € 5 million in bonuses and we are not going to make a new bid. We have taken the right steps and now it is up to Leicester. We are also looking at other players, the team is complete at the 90%.”



Leicester City’s asking price for Mahrez is believed to be € 40/45 million.



As for Strootman who has been linked with a move to Juventus, Monchi said: “There are no ongoing talks with Juve and we have no interest in selling him.”

