AS Roma provide official update on possible Mahrez transfer
03 August at 16:20AS Roma have provided an official update on the transfer of Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria star is the giallorossi top summer priority but Leicester are not open to sell the player for less than € 40 million, whilst AS Roma do not want to offer as much.
The Serie A giants have recently made a second bid to sign Mahrez but their € 35 million proposal is not going to be enough to sign the star winger.
The giallorossi director of sport Monchi talked to assembled media on Thursday afternoon to provide a transfer update on talks between the two clubs.
“The situation has not changed much. I don’t know if we’ll sign Mahrez but this squad is strong regardless his signing. We have players like Strootman, Nainggolan, Dzeko, Fazio and Kolarov and our fortunes do not depend on a new winger.”
Arsenal are also being linked with a move for Mahrez, especially if Alexis Sanchez will leave the Emirates Stadium.
