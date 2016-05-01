AS Roma's De Rossi: ‘Here’s what Conte has taught me’

AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi gave an interview to Sky Sports Italia speaking about the season so far as well as a wide range of other issues.



The FIFA World Cup winner from 2006 began by talking about Roma's failure to win titles through the years: "We have a long way to get there. Winning is a word that shouldn’t be just thrown about easily. I was taught that by a coach who I respect a lot, Antonio Conte, he used to get angry when you would talk about winning. You can’t base the ambitions of a team on a single game, especially when play against a very good team that we’d like to match."



De Rossi was then asked about this seasons title race where he said that: "I’ve been saying for two years that Napoli are the worthiest team to win the Scudetto, I like how they play. Juventus are always there and must be the favourites. Then a step behind them come Napoli and then Roma, the Serie A is long and many direct encounters are yet to be played. Nothing’s been decided yet, so we must stay calm after winning a couple of games in a row. Then things go in periods, if you had asked me two weeks ago I would have put Inter ahead of Napoli. We have lost points but now we have upcoming matches that we must win to get close to the teams above us."



In conclusion De Rossi was asked about what he thinks about the VAR stating that: "it is still not perfect but in the years to come it will give us all tranquility and a lot of satisfaction on the pitch when accepting the decisions. In the NFL this is a normal thing comes automatically. It needs a bit of time, yes, but football is a sport that has rules that are open to interpretations so the VAR removes doubts.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)