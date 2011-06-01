AS Roma's Di Francesco: "Schick will start against Sassuolo"

Despite AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco expressing gratitude to former club Sassuolo they cant be expecting any favors from his current team when they host the Neroverde at the Stadio Olimpico tonight as the Giallorossi are dead set on getting back to winning ways following last weeks defeat against Juventus.



Di Francesco expressed his affection for his former paymasters saying: "I’ve never made a declaration thanking everyone at Sassuolo, I prefer to say things to people when I speak to them. I assure you it’s a beautiful love. I read interviews and get emotional all over again, just as when I see Missiroli’s goal which won the Serie B, because people only remember Serie A, but I also remember where we started from."



Then Di Franceco quickly moved to the match itself confirming that summer signing Patrick Schick will start the match tomorrow, reiterating that Roma did not lose the match against Juventus last week because the czech striker missed a one-on-one in the dying seconds of the match: "it can happen that you miss a goal-scoring chance in the 94th minute in a game of that importance. It weighs heavily but he needs to have the strength to get over that. Right now, he’s the player I’m sticking closest to he’s an asset to the club and a strong player. Even great players miss chances and he’s not one of those just yet."



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)