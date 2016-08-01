AS Roma's Gandini reveals the details of Salah's Liverpool move

AS Roma's CEO Umberto Gandini gave an interview to Sky Sport Italia where he revealed the circumstances around this summer's transfer of Mo Salah to Liverpool.



The former AC Milan director revealed that: "It was an issue that Momo was meditating over, he asked us to let him make this change. Also the situation developed at the right time containing the right elements. Everyone involved was satisfied. He has adapted well to Klopp's style of play and he has been a very important player for his national team qualifying for the World Cup."



Gandini was then asked about the new stadium saying that: "the new stadium has become a reality, now we can raise revenue that we were lacking. We have been able to achieve what Pallotta and his investors wanted and we are one of the most important brands in Europe."



In conclusion Gandini underlined that the Giallorossi are aiming for the Scudetto stating that: "Roma are a Scudetto contender because the team is competitive, built well, with two starting players in every position that gives us the ability to change according to the circumstances we find us in."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)