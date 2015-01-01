AS Roma's Manolas: "I always want to win"

AS Roma's Greek international defender Kostas Manolas was interviewed by Sky Sports Italia speaking about the Giallorossi's goals for 2018.



Manolas began by saying that he wants the team to get back to winning ways after the disappointing draw at home against Sassuolo saying: "I agree with Monchi that there isn’t room at Roma for those who don’t have a winning mentality. I always try to do everything I can for the team. I always want to win. My job is to do absolutely everything I can, because I want to win something with this club. Against Torino we did everything we could to get the two goals we needed. Against Juventus, in the first half we weren’t able to perform as we wanted, we were a bit lacking in bit. After the break we improved and perhaps deserved more, but in the end we lost an important game. Against Sassuolo, we should have finished off the game sooner. This year we have scored fewer goals, but we are still creating the chances. I am confident we will get back to scoring ways soon because we have a strong attack."



Manolas then spoke about the lack of goals from strikers Schick and Dzeko as well as the team's great defence stating: "There isn’t a problem, they are two great players and I am confident the goals will come for the both of them. They work hard in training, they score in training. I am sure they will score soon. If I remember correctly we have conceded just those two goals from deadball situations, so I wouldn’t like to call it a problem. We have worked hard so far, we have the best defence and I hope that we continue like that."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)