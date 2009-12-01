AS Roma send scouts to watch AC Milan, Juventus target

Juventus and AC Milan are on red alert as Roma have sent scouts to watch one of their summer targets, sources have told calciomercato.com.



Nicolò Barella, in fact, is considered one of Italy’s most promising midfielders, so much so he is on the agenda of every big Serie A club. Barella, 20 impressed in Cagliari’s 2-1 away win to Crotone yesterday and has played most of the rossoblu Serie A games this season having already registered 23 appearances for Cagliari.



Barella has yet to score a goal or register an assist in his first top-flight season but he is putting down some convincing performances for the newly promoted Serie A club.

AC Milan and Juventus are long time admirers of the Italian wonderkid as both clubs’ priority is to sign young, Italian players to build the basis of their futures.



Roma, however, have also joined the race to sign the U20 Italy International whose contract with Cagliari expires in 20201.

