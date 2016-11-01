AS Roma are looking for attacking reinforcement this summer and it is no secret that Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is the first name on the agenda of Monchi.



Talks between the Serie A and the Premier League side, however, have lead nowhere so far. Leicester City are not going to sell the Algerian for less than € 40 million and although the player has already reached an agreement with the giallorossi, the Foxes are not going to make it easy for AS Roma to sign him.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the giallorossi have begun their chase for possible alternatives and Manchester United star Juan Mata is one of the players the giallorossi have set their sights on.







The contract of the Spaniard expires in 2018 but this doesn’t mean Man Utd are open to sell the player.



AS Roma could struggle to match Man Utd’s asking price as well as the player’s salary demands.



The giallorossi are monitoring the Spaniard but talks with Manchester United have not begun yet and Mahrez remains their summer transfer priority. If, however, talks with Leicester City will collapse, AS Roma could make an attempt to sign the former Chelsea star.

