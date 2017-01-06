AS Roma sound out Everton over possible Barkley move
07 January at 18:01AS Roma are interested in signing Everton midfield star Ross Barkley and have made contact with the Toffees to know the Englishman transfer status. According to reliable newspaper La Repubblica representatives of the Serie A giants have travelled to England this week to meet the representatives of Everton and ask information about Barkley.
The Serie A giants have used their trip to England to meet West Ham over Feghouli’s transfer and the two parties are said to have found an agreement for the transfer of the former Valencia winger.
La Repubblica has learned that former AS Roma and Tottenham director of sport Franco Baldini is a long time admirer of the Barkely and that the Italian executive has suggested AS Roma to sign him either in January or next summer.
Trouble is, Everton have slapped € 30 million price-tag on the 23-year-old midfielder who has four goals and two assists in 20 appearances with the Premier League side.
