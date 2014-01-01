AS Roma Sporting Director Monchi: "No news regarding Chelsea & Dzeko"

AS Roma Sporting Director Monchi was interviewed moments ago by Premium Sport before kick-off between his Roma and Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.



The question on everyones lips concerns the ongoing negotiations regarding Bosnian international striker Edin Dzeko with reigning Premier League champions Chelsea. Monchi was asked to comment on Di Francesco's comments yesterday that he was surprised that negotiations were taking place to begin with to which he replied: "Negotiations are normal when the transfer window is open. I speak to the coach every day, we are always together and we are happy with his work. It’s normal that when the window closes, we are all a little stressed, especially ahead of a game.



"There are no updates regarding Dzeko. I saw Dzeko in the locker room, he’s playing today, so we are in the same situation as other days. We are calm and happy he is here, hope he can continue building on the last game and score another goal. Nothing has changed" Monchi continued.



In conclusion he was asked about the status of Patrick Schick replying: "It’s disappointing for Schick and I am sorry for the lad, I know he expected a different season, but we have to find the solution to these injuries. We are close to him and he has our faith."