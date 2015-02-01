AS Roma striker Dzeko accepts Chelsea move

AS Roma's Bosnian international striker Edin Dzeko edges closer to a sensational Premier League comeback according to Sky Sport Italia.



According to the report the former Manchester City has given the green light to the transfer and is prepared to return to the Premier League two and a half year after leaving the league, only this time to wear the darker blue color worn by Chelsea.



The two clubs are now working on finding a solution which would see Antonio Conte's Chelsea sign both Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri as well as Edin Dzeko. The Giallorossi are asking for €50 million up front plus an additional €10 million in add-ons.



Sky Sport Italia report further that the negotiations are linked and that the offer is a package offer with the inclusion of striker Michy Batshuay being discussed as a means by Chelsea to lower the price tag.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)