AS Roma to pounce on Juve and AC Milan stars if Mahrez doesn’t join
06 August at 10:25AS Roma are strongly interested in signing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez. The Alegeria International confirmed yesterday he wants to open talks with the Serie A giants but Leicester City do not allow him given that they have not accepted the offer of the giallorossi.
Leicester City want € 40 million to sell their star, whilst AS Roma’s latest offer is set to € 35 million.
If the Serie A giants fail to seal the transfer of Mahrez, they’d pounce on two Serie A stars, contracted with Juve and AC Milan.
According to Il Messaggero, AS Roma would try to sign either Juan Cuadrado or Suso if they fail to sign Mahrez.
Both players could leave their clubs for a fee exceeding € 30 million.
AC Milan have rejected Tottenham’s € 22 million bid for Suso earlier this summer, whilst Juventus’ asking price for Cuadrado is believed to be in the region of € 35 million.
It has to be seen whether Juve and AS Roma are open to sell their stars to one of their direct rivals but if Mahrez fails to sign for AS Roma, both bianconeri and rossoneri should expect a call from Rome.
Go to comments