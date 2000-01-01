AS Roma vs SPAL 3-1 |As it happened...

Welcome to our coverage of the Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico between AS Roma and SPAL. Below you can find everything you need before and during the match.



The last time AS Roma and SPAL met in Serie A was in February 1968; Of the 30 meetings between the two sides in the competition, the Giallorossi have recorded 11 wins (D9 L10).



SPAL have won just one of their last 15 away league matches against AS Roma (D6 L8), a 0-2 victory in September 1965.



AS Roma are unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches (W5 D1) – however the Giallorossi have conceded in each of their last three matches having previously kept three consecutive clean sheets.



AS Roma have never failed to finish lower than second in seasons where they have won 31+ points from their opening 13 league matches (2000/01, 2003/04, 2013/14 and 2014/15).



SPAL have won just one of their last 12 Serie A matches, picking up just six points in the process and scoring exactly one goal in each of the last five league matches.



Only Benevento (0) have picked up fewer away points than SPAL (2) in Serie A this season.



No Serie A side has scored a higher percentage of their goals from outside the box than SPAL (33.3%); Indeed AS Roma are the only side in the division yet to concede a goal from outside of the box.



Only Juventus (426) have led for more minutes than AS Roma (376) in home matches this season.



Edin Dzeko has failed to score in each of his last seven Serie A appearances for Roma - the last time he failed to score in eight consecutive league games was back in February 2016.



Marco Borriello has scored five goals in his last five league appearances against AS Roma, with four different teams (Genoa, Carpi, Atalanta and Cagliari).



