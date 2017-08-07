AS Roma areThe giallorossi saw their € 35 million bid rejected yesterday and have decided not to make a new offer for the talented Algerian winger. The Serie A giants have already made three different attempts to try to land the 26-year-old but Leicester City insist that they will only sell their star for a fee in the region of € 40 million.AS Roma, however, hope the player’s will is going to convince Leicester to sell their star at a lower price.Mahrez, in fact, has openly admitted that he wants to open talks over a possible move to the Olimpico confirming that the Foxes do not allow him to negotiate his transfer to the Italian capital.AS Roma hope the player will push to leave Leicester City, persuading the Foxes to accept the giallorossi latest bid.