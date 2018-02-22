The departure of Technical Director Walter Sabatini has not slowed down Inter’s transfer dealings.



With the imminent arrival of striker Lautaro Martinez and Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, comes news that Ivorian full-back Kwadwo Asamoah is looking for a house in Milan ahead of a summer move to the Nerazzurri.



The 29-year-old is out of contract at Juventus at the end of the season and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he has accepted the offer from Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio of a three-year contract worth €3M-a-season.



Juventus had hoped he would commit to a new deal in Turin but it seems the thought of joining a new club with a new project has made up his mind.



The pink journal also states this morning the coach Luciano Spalletti is also close to signing a contract extension at Appiano Gentile. The Tuscan tactician’s current deal expires in 2019 and Inter hope to get the new agreement finalised by the end of April.