Asensio feels threatened by possibility of Neymar joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid seem to be edging closer and closer to making concrete steps to sign Neymar, a player president Florentino Perez has dreamt of having in his squad for several years now. The patron’s words after Cristiano Ronaldo clinched yet another Ballon d’Or seemed to indicate that a summer bid for the Brazilian forward can now be considered inevitable. It seems Neymar is also open to a quick-fire return to La Liga.



However, one Los Blancos player who would not welcome the arrival of the former Barcelona man is Marco Asensio. The 21-year-old’s favoured position is on the left of a three-pronged attack – also Neymar’s preferred role – which is why he would rather do without his presence.



The Majorca native harbours dreams of being the main man once CR7 leaves, but the chances of that would be put in jeopardy should Neymar join. Meanwhile, Isco is another player who could be marginalised somewhat by the most expensive player in history switching Paris for Madrid.



Fears are growing that, due to Asensio’s poor form in recent months after a stunning start to the season, the board has lost faith in him to deliver on his promise in the long-term.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)