Marco Asensio has spoken about his time at Real Madrid, and explained some of the difficulties he’s had this season.

The Spaniard is one for the future - and has been linked to Chelsea - having scored on debut in five different competitions, and notched the fourth goal that put the icing on Real Madrid’s cake back in Cardiff in May.

Yet the current campaign has been one of ups and downs for the 22-year-old, who went from starting the season well to not scoring for most of the autumn.

Speaking to El Larguero, the attacking midfielder went as far as to claim that “it felt like I had to win games by myself.” His Real Madrid side is still miles behind Barcelona in La Liga - a whole eleven points.

Still, the youngster is positive, continuing: “But these are external things, not things from the team.”

Beyond blaming the media for some reason, the youngster shouldered some of the blame: "I have my part of the blame, the dynamic was not so good, you want to do everything in the five or 10 minutes they give you, so things don't go well for you, you have to be strong mentally."



Still, Asensio is showing a lot of progress, and has racked up eight goals and five assists so far this season, and seems to have bounced back.

"(In training) you learn, in each session you go out 100 per cent and give you life for the minutes they give you. You have to have a cool head and work like you have done to get this far."