‘Ashamed’ Roma send message to Liverpool fan in hospital
25 April at 13:10Roma have released an official statement after that a Liverpool fan was stabbed by one of the giallorossi fans yesterday before the kick-off of Liverpool-Roma at Anfield Road.
Reports in England claim that the Reds’ fan was stabbed following clashes between groups of fans of the two clubs. Paramedics treated the stabbing victim close to the Albert before taking the Liverpool fan to hospital.
Roma have reacted on their social media accounts and through their official website.
Here’s the club’s official statement:
AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behavior of a small minority of traveling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma’s well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night’s fixture.
There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.
The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.
