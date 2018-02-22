Roma have released an official statement after that a Liverpool fan was stabbed by one of the giallorossi fans yesterday before the kick-off of Liverpool-Roma at Anfield Road.Reports in England claim that the Reds’ fan was stabbed following clashes between groups of fans of the two clubs. Paramedics treated the stabbing victim close to the Albert before taking the Liverpool fan to hospital.Roma have reacted on their social media accounts and through their official website.There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.