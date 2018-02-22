For Zharir Mustafa, it was a normal day at work, acting as the assistant referee in the eight-division game between Trafford and Colwyn Bay. However, the game suddenly changed as Trafford's Daniel Frost chased a ball all the way to the field's end, crashing into a protective barrier on the sideline. Mustafa acted quickly and managed to put Frost's body in a safe position, keeping him the player from swallowing his tongue. A decisive intervention, as the ambulance arrived late due to bad weather. FA publicly thanked him for his actions afterwards, as well as Frost's father.

Frost was shocked, but under the circumstances he is fine. He was given the all clear to leave the hospital the same night, as the brain scan was positive.

