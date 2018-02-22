Astori: Italy to wear commemorative jerseys against Argentina
23 March at 15:50For Italy’s players, tonight’s international friendly against Argentina in Manchester will be a very emotional occasion. Indeed, it is their first match since Fiorentina captain Davide Astori tragically passed away in Udine a few weeks ago.
With many of his former teammates still in a state of mourning following his death, the Azzurri will take to the field wearing a special commemorative shirt dedicated to the memory of Astori. A simple message underneath the FIGC badge will read: “Davide Sempre Con Noi.”
#DavideSempreConNoi: The National Team remembers #Astori— Italy (@azzurri) March 23, 2018
"Davide with us forever" - This is the message that'll adorn the #Azzurri shirts for tonight's friendly against #Argentina in #Manchester.#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/FdyVrESa53
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments