For Italy’s players, tonight’s international friendly against Argentina in Manchester will be a very emotional occasion. Indeed, it is their first match since Fiorentina captain Davide Astori tragically passed away in Udine a few weeks ago.With many of his former teammates still in a state of mourning following his death, the Azzurri will take to the field wearing a special commemorative shirt dedicated to the memory of Astori. A simple message underneath the FIGC badge will read: “Davide Sempre Con Noi.”(Corriere dello Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)