La Fiorentina e famiglia di Davide informano che l'autopsia sarà eseguita domani.

Davide tornerà a Firenze mercoledì dove,presso il Centro tecnico Federale di Coverciano,sarà allestita la camera ardente.

I funerali saranno a Firenze giovedì (ore 10) nella Basilica di Santa Croce. pic.twitter.com/ZFp6oa8gny — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 5, 2018

The funeral of Davide Astori will take place on Thursday morning in Florence, according to Serie A club Fiorentina.The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Udine on Sunday, hours before his team were due to face Udinese in a Serie A fixture.Fiorentina have confirmed the date and time of the autopsy and Astori's funeral, which will take place in the Tuscan city of Florence."Fiorentina and Davide's family announce that the autopsy will be carried out tomorrow [Tuesday]," Fiorentina confirmed on Twitter. "Davide will be brought back to Florence on Wednesday where, at the Italian FA's technical centre in Coverciano, a room for people to pay their last respects will be prepared."The funeral will take place in Florence on Thursday in the Basilica di Santa Croce at 10 a.m."