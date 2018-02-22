‘Astori would have signed a new contract tomorrow’ Fiorentina president Della Valle reveals

Fiorentina president Andrea Della Valle talked to media after the tragic news of the death of La Viola defender Davide Astori.



“It’s hard to be standing here”, Della Valle said.



“I don’t know how to express myself, I don’t know what to say. I have no words but we have to be strong and react somehow. I am here because I respect all of you but there are no words now. Davide would have signed a new contract on Monday, he wanted to end his career with Fiorentina.”



“We should have had a meeting last week but it was postponed due to the snow. I had a special relationship with him. He was a great guy, an excellent footballer, an immense person. Before the Bologna game I talked for long time with him and he seemed like the manager or the sporting director of this club. He was in charge of the project and he believed in this project. We are all shocked, when stuff like this happens a part of you dies. He was an exceptional human being as you can see by the tributes of his former teammates.”

