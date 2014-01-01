Atalanta, AC Milan & Lazio top of their Europa League groups

All of the Serie A teams competing in this seasons Europa League have finished top of their groups after Atalanta defeated Olympique Lyon at home at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri D'Italia thanks to an Andrea Petagna goal early in the first half.



AC Milan who had already secured the top spot of their group before tonight's fixture against Croatian side HJK Rijeka 2-0 away recording the Rossoneri's first ever loss against a Croatian side ever in a European Cup. HJK Rijeka on the other hand recorded their first ever win against any Italian side in a European competition for the first time in their history.



Lazio travel to Zulte Waregem having already secured top spot in their group meaning all Serie A teams in this seasons Europa League finish top of their groups and will be joined by Napoli in the knockout stages of the Europa League in the New Year.