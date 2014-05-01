Atalanta boss confirms Chelsea, AC Milan target will leave in the summer

Atalanta boss Giampiero Gasperini has confirmed Franck Kessié will leave the club at the end of the season.



The Ivorian star is a transfer target of Chelsea, AS Roma and AC Milan with the rossoneri who are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old starlet.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported the first meeting between the rossoneri and Atalanta over Kessié and several sources in Italy claim the Serie A giants are now the leading candidate to sign Kessié as they have already reached an agreement with the player and have promised Atalanta that they will also match the Ivorian’s € 28 price-tag. The player’s agent George Atangana had also held talks with Chelsea executives over the last few months.



​Talking to Sky Sport at the end of today’s Serie A clash between Atalanta and Udinese, La Dea boss Gasperini confirmed Kessié will be leaving the club at the end of the season.”Of course there are many clubs interested in signing him, Kessié is injured and we are trying to recover him in time for the last games of the season. I think he’ll honour the shirt until the very last day. Of course negotiations are ongoing, there are contacts because the club does its job. The same happened with Gagliardini in January, I am sure Atalanta will be stronger next season.”

