Atalanta director dismisses speculation linking Papu Gómez with Liverpool



Prior to this afternoon’s match between Atalanta and Napoli, La Dea director Umberto Marino discussed the transfer market during an interview with Premium Sport. Here is what he had to say:



“Gasperini? For our project, the coach is essential. It’s wonderful to watch him work and see the results he brings. We are very happy to have him and he is very happy here in Bergamo.



“Big clubs watching our players? We have done very little this window because no one has moved besides some guys who wanted more playing time elsewhere. Of course, we thank Kurtić for his professionalism. Others went to play in Serie B, but everyone else has remained.



“Could Liverpool still make an irrefutable offer for Gómez? There have been no discussions with them over any of our players, though we are pleased our players are attracting interest. We have not been in contact with the Reds, while Papu and his family are happy in Bergamo. I think he will be here for a long time. Giaccherini? No, this is just speculation. He’s a great player but our squad is complete.”



(Premium Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)