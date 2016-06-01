Atalanta forward sees him goal disallowed by the Var

Atalanta are currently taking on Chievo Verona as the flying donkeys have a 1-0 lead over la Viola. Bastien is currently the only official scorer in the game as he has put Chievo up by one. Josep Ilicic also believed to score a goal but his effort was disallowed by the VAR. It is not the first time today that referee's in Italy decided to use the VAR as there were a few controversial decisions taken in the Milan-Udinese game too (Lasagna and Kalinic both saw a goal disallowed each).



Atalanta have sold a lot of quality players this past summer but they still have a good team. Gasperini will be hoping to do well in the Serie A again this year but he will also have to focus on the Europa league too. Atalanta were very impressive this past week as they beat Everton by a 3-0 score in their opening EL game.