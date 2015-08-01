Atalanta, Gasperini: 'My bianconeri past has helped me a lot...'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to the UEFA.com site as he talked about his past, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I am a coach who likes to learn from others. I am not a creator as I like to adapt my style based on different type of coaches. I like to copy and transform the information that I learn so that I make it my own. To work with youths was very important for me as I coached various youth sectors with Juventus starting with the 12 year olds. I learned a lot there and this has helped me to this day. When I was still a player I would admire Catuzzi and I also inspired myself of Galeone and Lippi too...".



Gasperini is now with Atalanta as he is viewed as one of the best coaches in the Italian Serie A. His Atalanta team beat Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia as they will face either Juventus or Torino in the Coppa Italia semi-finals.