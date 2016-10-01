Atalanta - Napoli: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Atalanta have scored in their last eight Serie A meetings against Napoli, their longest streak against the Partenopei in this competition.

• Atalanta have lost only one of their last six home Serie A games against Napoli (W3 D2) – in these games Atalanta have always scored.

• Atalanta lost in their last Serie A home game (1-2 vs Cagliari), the last time they lost two in a row was back in March 2016.

• In the last two seasons (2016/17 and 2017/18) Napoli have lost only two away games out of 29 (W22 D5); against Atalanta and Juventus.

• Napoli have not dropped any points when leading in Serie A this season. In contrast, Atalanta have lost 13 points; no team have lost more in the competition (joint with Sampdoria).

• Napoli have scored the most goals from corner situations in Serie A this season (seven) – in fact, only Lazio (16) have scored more than Napoli (14) from set piece situations.

• Napoli are the only team to have not scored with newly signed players in Serie A this season.

• Andrea Petagna has not scored in his last 13 Serie A appearances, both his goals in Serie A 2017/18 came at home.

• Alejandro Gomez has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last six appearances (all competitions).

• Marek Hamsik (two goals) and Emanuele Giaccherini (in 2012 with Juventus) are the only two Napoli players to have scored in Bergamo with Atalanta in Serie A.